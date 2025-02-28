Tough Negotiations: Extending the Gaza Ceasefire Amid Tensions

An Israeli delegation is actively negotiating in Cairo to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire that is set to expire Saturday. This move is opposed by Hamas, who wish to transition to the second phase, according to Egyptian security sources on Friday.

The ceasefire agreement, effective from last month, temporarily halted 15 months of intense fighting, facilitating discussions aimed at ending the war. It also resulted in the release of 44 Israeli hostages in Gaza and around 2,000 Palestinian detainees in Israel.

However, mutual accusations of violations have cast doubt over progressing to the second phase, which would involve additional prisoner exchanges and steps towards a permanent resolution. The talks, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and supported by the U.S., face challenges due to uncertainties about Gaza's future governance and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)