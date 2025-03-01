Caro Quintero's Legal Battle: From Cartel Boss to Courtroom
Rafael Caro Quintero pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court. Handed over by Mexican authorities alongside 28 others, Caro Quintero faces charges that could result in execution. Once leading the powerful Guadalajara Cartel, he was imprisoned for 28 years for a DEA agent's murder.
Rafael Caro Quintero, once a notorious cartel leader, faced a U.S. court on charges of drug trafficking that could lead to his execution. His not guilty plea marks yet another chapter in a long and tumultuous legal saga.
The extradition of Caro Quintero and 28 other suspected cartel members represents a significant action by Mexican authorities, coinciding with mounting pressure from the U.S. to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.
Caro Quintero, aged 72, was formerly associated with the Guadalajara Cartel, a precursor to the modern-day Sinaloa Cartel. Despite serving 28 years for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, Caro Quintero continues to deny involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition of Mumbai Attack Conspirator Approved by U.S.
Extradition Set: Tahawwur Rana to Face Justice in India for 26/11 Attacks
Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attacker Approved: Justice Awaits
Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana: US Signals Firm Stance with India