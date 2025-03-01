Left Menu

Caro Quintero's Legal Battle: From Cartel Boss to Courtroom

Rafael Caro Quintero pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court. Handed over by Mexican authorities alongside 28 others, Caro Quintero faces charges that could result in execution. Once leading the powerful Guadalajara Cartel, he was imprisoned for 28 years for a DEA agent's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:09 IST
Caro Quintero's Legal Battle: From Cartel Boss to Courtroom

Rafael Caro Quintero, once a notorious cartel leader, faced a U.S. court on charges of drug trafficking that could lead to his execution. His not guilty plea marks yet another chapter in a long and tumultuous legal saga.

The extradition of Caro Quintero and 28 other suspected cartel members represents a significant action by Mexican authorities, coinciding with mounting pressure from the U.S. to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Caro Quintero, aged 72, was formerly associated with the Guadalajara Cartel, a precursor to the modern-day Sinaloa Cartel. Despite serving 28 years for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, Caro Quintero continues to deny involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025