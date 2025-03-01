Caro Quintero's Legal Battle: From Cartel Boss to Courtroom

Rafael Caro Quintero, once a notorious cartel leader, faced a U.S. court on charges of drug trafficking that could lead to his execution. His not guilty plea marks yet another chapter in a long and tumultuous legal saga.

The extradition of Caro Quintero and 28 other suspected cartel members represents a significant action by Mexican authorities, coinciding with mounting pressure from the U.S. to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Caro Quintero, aged 72, was formerly associated with the Guadalajara Cartel, a precursor to the modern-day Sinaloa Cartel. Despite serving 28 years for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, Caro Quintero continues to deny involvement.

