Global Attention to Israeli Territories Sparks Diplomatic Conference
Switzerland will host a conference involving 196 Geneva Conventions states to address civilians in Israeli-occupied territories. This comes amid ongoing tensions, including a ceasefire in Gaza and recent evacuations in the West Bank, raising potential annexation concerns. The Fourth Geneva Convention guidance will be central to the discussions.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland has extended an invitation to 196 states, all parties to the Geneva Conventions, for a forthcoming conference focusing on the predicament of civilians in Israeli-occupied territories. The event is scheduled for next week, according to a spokesperson from Switzerland's Foreign Ministry.
This initiative follows a tentative ceasefire in Gaza after a protracted 15-month conflict with Israel, which devastated the region and claimed over 45,000 Palestinian lives. Recent actions by Israel, involving mass evacuations from West Bank camps, have heightened fears about potential annexation.
In a recent announcement, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, instructed military personnel to brace for a "prolonged stay" in cleared camps, indicating a year-long restriction on resident returns. Nicolas Bideau, representing the Swiss Foreign Ministry, confirmed to Reuters that this high-level meeting will focus on the Fourth Geneva Convention, laying out civilian protection statutes during conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- conference
- Israel
- Palestine
- ceasefire
- annexation
- West Bank
- civilians
- Switzerland
- Gaza
ALSO READ
UN Experts Condemn Israel's Continued Violations of Ceasefire Agreement in South Lebanon
Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Agreement
Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Releases and Humanitarian Obstacles Amid Gaza Ruins
Hostage Release from Gaza: A Fragile Ceasefire on the Brink
Gazans Return Home to Water Crisis After Ceasefire