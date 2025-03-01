Global Attention to Israeli Territories Sparks Diplomatic Conference

Switzerland has extended an invitation to 196 states, all parties to the Geneva Conventions, for a forthcoming conference focusing on the predicament of civilians in Israeli-occupied territories. The event is scheduled for next week, according to a spokesperson from Switzerland's Foreign Ministry.

This initiative follows a tentative ceasefire in Gaza after a protracted 15-month conflict with Israel, which devastated the region and claimed over 45,000 Palestinian lives. Recent actions by Israel, involving mass evacuations from West Bank camps, have heightened fears about potential annexation.

In a recent announcement, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, instructed military personnel to brace for a "prolonged stay" in cleared camps, indicating a year-long restriction on resident returns. Nicolas Bideau, representing the Swiss Foreign Ministry, confirmed to Reuters that this high-level meeting will focus on the Fourth Geneva Convention, laying out civilian protection statutes during conflicts.

