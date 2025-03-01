Naxals' Fate in Sukma: Security Forces Triumph in Encounter
Two Naxalites were killed in an early morning encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district involving a joint team of security personnel. As a part of an ongoing anti-Naxalite operation, bodies were found and operations continue. This brings the tally to 83 Naxalites killed in the state this year.
- Country:
- India
Two Naxalites were neutralized in an intense encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, according to police reports.
The confrontation occurred under the Kistaram police station area as security personnel carried out an anti-Naxalite operation. The joint team comprised members of the District Reserve Guard and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit.
This operation, based on intelligence regarding Maoist presence, started on Friday. Bodies have been recovered from the site, and the mission continues. This marks the 83rd Naxalite fatality in the state this year, with 67 occurring in the Bastar division.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Whale's Surprise Encounter: Kayaker Swallowed and Released in Patagonia
Militants Nabbed in Major Manipur Operation
IAEA Chief Strengthens Nuclear Cooperation with Pakistan, Highlights Progress in Energy, Healthcare, and Agriculture
Operation Kavach: A Crackdown on Narco-Offenders Across the City
Diplomatic Warmth: Modi and Trump's Washington Encounter