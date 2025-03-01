Left Menu

Naxals' Fate in Sukma: Security Forces Triumph in Encounter

Two Naxalites were killed in an early morning encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district involving a joint team of security personnel. As a part of an ongoing anti-Naxalite operation, bodies were found and operations continue. This brings the tally to 83 Naxalites killed in the state this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were neutralized in an intense encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The confrontation occurred under the Kistaram police station area as security personnel carried out an anti-Naxalite operation. The joint team comprised members of the District Reserve Guard and CoBRA, an elite CRPF unit.

This operation, based on intelligence regarding Maoist presence, started on Friday. Bodies have been recovered from the site, and the mission continues. This marks the 83rd Naxalite fatality in the state this year, with 67 occurring in the Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

