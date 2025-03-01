Bangladeshi Woman's Deportation After Illegal Stay

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, has sentenced a 36-year-old Bangladeshi woman for illegally residing in India. The sentence of 14 months and 28 days has already been served by Taniya Yunus Shaikh, who now faces deportation, as per the court's verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that Shaikh lived in Mira Road (East) without a valid passport or visa. Under the Foreigners Act, the responsibility to prove legal residency lies with the accused, a criterion Shaikh failed to meet, leading to her conviction.

Judge Bhosale noted Shaikh's admission of her Bangladeshi citizenship and lack of proof for Indian nationality. Besides the jail sentence, Shaikh was fined Rs 1,000, with a potential additional month of imprisonment if unpaid. Her deportation follows an inquiry affirming testimony from investigators and the complainant.

