Court Drops Case Against Shehla Rashid Over Controversial Tweets

In a significant legal development, the Delhi judiciary has allowed the withdrawal of charges against Shehla Rashid Shora, a former vice president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. The case, centering on tweets made in 2019, accused Rashid of inciting discord through statements alleging Army misconduct in Kashmir.

The decision was announced by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh following an application by the prosecution. This move was reportedly sanctioned by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after he withdrew his previous approval to prosecute Rashid. The LG's decision came upon the recommendation of a specially formed Screening Committee.

The contentious tweets, dated August 18, 2019, had alleged Army intrusion and mistreatment of civilians in Kashmir, claims that were firmly denied by Army officials. With the LG's intervention, the charges have been formally dropped, marking significant relief for Rashid.

(With inputs from agencies.)