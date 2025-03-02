Ceasefire Chaos: Aid Blocked Amid Gaza Truce Tension

Israel's decision on Sunday to block aid trucks from entering Gaza has escalated tensions surrounding a truce that halted fighting for six weeks. Hamas is calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene as discussions over the ceasefire continue.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced the country had adopted U.S. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire to last through Ramadan and Passover. However, the truce depends on Hamas releasing hostages, a condition that remains unresolved.

Hamas insists on sticking to the original ceasefire while rejecting temporary extensions. Meanwhile, ongoing violence and Israeli military actions highlight the fragility of the agreement and the geopolitical complexities in achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)