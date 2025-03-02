Ceasefire Chaos: Aid Blocked Amid Gaza Truce Tension
Israel blocked Gaza aid trucks as tension rose over a truce. Israel accepted a U.S.-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire covering Ramadan and Passover. The truce's future depends on hostages' release. The current agreement remains fragile, with incidents and negotiations ongoing on both sides.
Israel's decision on Sunday to block aid trucks from entering Gaza has escalated tensions surrounding a truce that halted fighting for six weeks. Hamas is calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene as discussions over the ceasefire continue.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced the country had adopted U.S. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire to last through Ramadan and Passover. However, the truce depends on Hamas releasing hostages, a condition that remains unresolved.
Hamas insists on sticking to the original ceasefire while rejecting temporary extensions. Meanwhile, ongoing violence and Israeli military actions highlight the fragility of the agreement and the geopolitical complexities in achieving lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Hostages Return Amid Trump's Controversial Proposal
Israel says it has received 3 hostages after Hamas released them to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.
Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees hostages as shaky Gaza truce holds, reports AP.
Red Cross vehicles arrive at the Gaza location where Hamas is to free 3 Israeli hostages, reports AP.
Hamas parades 3 Israeli hostages before a crowd in latest handoff to Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.