Ceasefire Chaos: Aid Blocked Amid Gaza Truce Tension

Israel blocked Gaza aid trucks as tension rose over a truce. Israel accepted a U.S.-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire covering Ramadan and Passover. The truce's future depends on hostages' release. The current agreement remains fragile, with incidents and negotiations ongoing on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 15:48 IST
Ceasefire Chaos: Aid Blocked Amid Gaza Truce Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's decision on Sunday to block aid trucks from entering Gaza has escalated tensions surrounding a truce that halted fighting for six weeks. Hamas is calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene as discussions over the ceasefire continue.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced the country had adopted U.S. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire to last through Ramadan and Passover. However, the truce depends on Hamas releasing hostages, a condition that remains unresolved.

Hamas insists on sticking to the original ceasefire while rejecting temporary extensions. Meanwhile, ongoing violence and Israeli military actions highlight the fragility of the agreement and the geopolitical complexities in achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

