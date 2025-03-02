Europe's Defense Revival: A Call for Action

In a recent call to action, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the immediate need for Europe to bolster its defense capabilities. Speaking after a meeting focused on supporting Ukraine, she emphasized the importance of increased defense spending across the continent.

Von der Leyen noted that after prolonged periods of underinvestment, the time had come to significantly enhance defense budgets. Member states, she argued, should be afforded the fiscal space necessary to execute this essential surge in defense expenditure.

This push for heightened investment is also intended to demonstrate to the United States that Europe is committed to upholding democratic values and is ready to stand firm in global defense efforts alongside its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)