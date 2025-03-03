Blaze Erupts at Ufa Oil Refinery Amid Explosion Reports
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa, Russia. The emergency ministry stated there is no danger to nearby residents. An explosion might have preceded the fire, but the cause remains unclear. Personnel were deployed to monitor air quality, and reports are yet to be independently verified.
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ufa, according to the state RIA news agency. The regional branch of Russia's emergency ministry reported that residents in nearby areas face no danger from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though multiple Russian Telegram channels, including SHOT, have suggested that an explosion at the facility might have occurred prior to the fire. Reuters has not been able to verify these claims independently.
The emergency response team has dispatched necessary personnel and equipment to the site to keep tabs on air quality. Meanwhile, investigations continue to uncover the source and cause of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
