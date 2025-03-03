Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed ongoing gratitude to the U.S. for its support, vowing further diplomatic efforts for unity with Washington. Following meetings with UK and European leaders, he stressed the importance of American assistance and emphasized efforts for a peaceful, united future between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S.
In a statement early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine and pledged continued diplomatic efforts to foster unity with Washington. He emphasized the indispensable role of America in ensuring shared peace and stability.
Zelenskiy's remarks came after a series of meetings held on Sunday with leaders from the UK and Europe. He reiterated the gratitude Ukraine feels daily for the unwavering assistance from the United States.
The Ukrainian leader's nightly address underscored his commitment to diplomacy to maintain unity and peace among Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S., while voicing optimism about future collaborations.
