Left Menu

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed ongoing gratitude to the U.S. for its support, vowing further diplomatic efforts for unity with Washington. Following meetings with UK and European leaders, he stressed the importance of American assistance and emphasized efforts for a peaceful, united future between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 06:23 IST
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

In a statement early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine and pledged continued diplomatic efforts to foster unity with Washington. He emphasized the indispensable role of America in ensuring shared peace and stability.

Zelenskiy's remarks came after a series of meetings held on Sunday with leaders from the UK and Europe. He reiterated the gratitude Ukraine feels daily for the unwavering assistance from the United States.

The Ukrainian leader's nightly address underscored his commitment to diplomacy to maintain unity and peace among Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S., while voicing optimism about future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025