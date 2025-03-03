Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration

In a surprising turn of events, the son of Raipur's newly-elected mayor, Meenal Choubey, was arrested along with four others after a video surfaced showing their disruptive birthday celebration on public roads. The celebration, which took place in front of the mayor's residence, involved cake-cutting and firecrackers.

The incident, which led to their arrest under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, has sparked allegations of double standards in law enforcement. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cited the recent arrest of Congress workers for similar activities, drawing a sharp contrast.

In response, local authorities, including Raipur collector Gaurav Singh and senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh, have issued stern warnings against any unauthorized road obstructions for private events, indicating a crackdown on such public disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)