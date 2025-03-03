Left Menu

Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration

The son of Raipur's newly-elected mayor and four others were arrested after a birthday celebration disrupted traffic and was caught on video. The incident raised questions about law enforcement consistency following a similar arrest of Congress workers. Local officials subsequently warned against obstructive public celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:35 IST
Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the son of Raipur's newly-elected mayor, Meenal Choubey, was arrested along with four others after a video surfaced showing their disruptive birthday celebration on public roads. The celebration, which took place in front of the mayor's residence, involved cake-cutting and firecrackers.

The incident, which led to their arrest under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, has sparked allegations of double standards in law enforcement. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cited the recent arrest of Congress workers for similar activities, drawing a sharp contrast.

In response, local authorities, including Raipur collector Gaurav Singh and senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh, have issued stern warnings against any unauthorized road obstructions for private events, indicating a crackdown on such public disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025