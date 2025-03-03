Left Menu

Arrests Made in Harassment Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter

The Jalgaon police arrested two more men and detained a minor boy for harassing Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and her friends. Seven individuals have been implicated in the case, with four already apprehended. The case involves charges under various acts, including POCSO and the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST
Arrests Made in Harassment Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jalgaon police have made headway in the harassment case involving Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter, arresting two more men and detaining a minor boy.

This brings the number of apprehended individuals to four out of the seven named in the FIR. The incident occurred during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village.

The accused face charges of stalking, misconduct, and offenses under the Information Technology Act, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025