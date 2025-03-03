Arrests Made in Harassment Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter
The Jalgaon police arrested two more men and detained a minor boy for harassing Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and her friends. Seven individuals have been implicated in the case, with four already apprehended. The case involves charges under various acts, including POCSO and the IT Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:01 IST
- India
The Jalgaon police have made headway in the harassment case involving Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter, arresting two more men and detaining a minor boy.
This brings the number of apprehended individuals to four out of the seven named in the FIR. The incident occurred during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village.
The accused face charges of stalking, misconduct, and offenses under the Information Technology Act, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
