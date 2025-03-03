BSF's Bold Action: Cracking Down on Border Crimes

In a significant border security operation, eleven individuals, among them nine Bangladeshis, have been apprehended by security forces near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The operations over the past two weeks resulted in the seizure of narcotics estimated at Rs 2.1 crore.

Security agencies revealed that the Bangladesh nationals had entered the country illegally. Two Indians were also arrested for assisting them. These coordinated actions underscore the efforts of the Border Security Force in controlling illegal border activities.

Apart from these arrests, BSF spokesperson highlighted the capture of 143 cattle and various contraband items. The troops also engaged in humanitarian efforts, organizing medical and skill development initiatives for border residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)