Left Menu

BSF's Bold Action: Cracking Down on Border Crimes

Eleven people, including nine Bangladesh nationals, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya recently. The Border Security Force confiscated narcotics valued over Rs 2.1 crore and conducted other successful operations to maintain border security. Additional efforts included community engagement and skill development activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:46 IST
BSF's Bold Action: Cracking Down on Border Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant border security operation, eleven individuals, among them nine Bangladeshis, have been apprehended by security forces near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The operations over the past two weeks resulted in the seizure of narcotics estimated at Rs 2.1 crore.

Security agencies revealed that the Bangladesh nationals had entered the country illegally. Two Indians were also arrested for assisting them. These coordinated actions underscore the efforts of the Border Security Force in controlling illegal border activities.

Apart from these arrests, BSF spokesperson highlighted the capture of 143 cattle and various contraband items. The troops also engaged in humanitarian efforts, organizing medical and skill development initiatives for border residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025