BSF's Bold Action: Cracking Down on Border Crimes
Eleven people, including nine Bangladesh nationals, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya recently. The Border Security Force confiscated narcotics valued over Rs 2.1 crore and conducted other successful operations to maintain border security. Additional efforts included community engagement and skill development activities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant border security operation, eleven individuals, among them nine Bangladeshis, have been apprehended by security forces near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The operations over the past two weeks resulted in the seizure of narcotics estimated at Rs 2.1 crore.
Security agencies revealed that the Bangladesh nationals had entered the country illegally. Two Indians were also arrested for assisting them. These coordinated actions underscore the efforts of the Border Security Force in controlling illegal border activities.
Apart from these arrests, BSF spokesperson highlighted the capture of 143 cattle and various contraband items. The troops also engaged in humanitarian efforts, organizing medical and skill development initiatives for border residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Diplomacy: BGB and BSF Engage in Critical Bilateral Talks
Court Orders Collector's Car Seizure Over Farmer Compensation
Security Forces Crack Down in Manipur: Arrests and Seizures
Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Nabs Suspect in West Bengal
Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Intercepts Contraband at India-Bangladesh Border