Meghalaya Strengthens Border Security with New Outposts

Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong announced the establishment of seven new border outposts to ensure security along the Assam-Meghalaya border. This move aims to maintain peace in the region, which has experienced unrest. Discussions to resolve the longstanding border dispute continue, alongside the sanctioning of nine new police outposts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has announced that the state has set up seven new border outposts across four districts to bolster security along the contentious boundary with Assam. This is aimed at offering reassurance to residents following various disturbances in the area.

These new border outposts have been established at strategic locations including Rani-Jirang in Ri Bhoi district, Langpih, Lejadubi, and Umwali in West Khasi Hills, as well as Mooriap in East Jaintia Hills and Tihwieh and Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills. Tynsong, speaking in the Assembly, emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of border inhabitants.

In a bid to resolve the five-decade-old border dispute, Meghalaya has engaged community leaders and the public, reaching an agreement with Assam to end conflicts in six locations as of March 2022. Additionally, the state government has approved nine new police outposts in five districts, not on the border, to enhance security and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

