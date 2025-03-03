Left Menu

India's Call for Centralized Digital Verification to Combat Substandard Imports

GTRI urges the Indian government to establish a centralized digital verification system before issuing new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to prevent fraudulent BIS certifications. Fake labels on sub-standard imports harm consumers and hinder competition. A digital system integrated with ICEGATE, stricter checks, and severe penalties are recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A centralized digital verification system should be established by the Indian government before issuing new Quality Control Orders (QCOs), as urged by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) on Monday. This move aims to mitigate fraud and ensure the integrity of certification processes, which are currently at risk due to fake Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) labels on sub-standard imports.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava highlighted the prevalence of this issue in sectors such as electronics, toys, construction materials, machinery, and consumer goods, all of which require BIS certification. He argued for the necessity of an online system to prevent fraudulent practices and maintain the BIS certification and QCO schemes.

Srivastava proposed a centralized digital verification system where licensed foreign manufacturers would register and upload details of all BIS-certified shipments. Integrating this system with the Indian Customs Electronic Commerce Gateway (ICEGATE) would enable real-time verification of shipments by customs officials, ensuring safer imports and protecting consumer interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

