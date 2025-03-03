Gujarat Congress Demands Live Telecast of Assembly Proceedings

The Gujarat Congress has intensified its demand for live telecasts of the state assembly proceedings, insisting that taxpayers deserve to see their representatives in action. The push follows a controversial incident where only selected clips were shared publicly.

Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda addressed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, highlighting that live telecasts are already undertaken in many BJP-ruled states. He further alleged the state-produced TV program is biased towards the government.

Without committing to a live broadcast, Speaker Chaudhary acknowledged the demand for video clips and promised to discuss it in a meeting with party representatives. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs protested and accused the government of withholding comprehensive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)