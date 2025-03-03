Left Menu

Gujarat Congress Demands Live Telecast of Assembly Proceedings

The Gujarat Congress has called for live telecasts of the state's assembly proceedings, arguing that taxpayers have the right to know what occurs in the House. They urge that all legislators receive video clips of their speeches, accusing the current government broadcast of being biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:43 IST
Gujarat Congress Demands Live Telecast of Assembly Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress has intensified its demand for live telecasts of the state assembly proceedings, insisting that taxpayers deserve to see their representatives in action. The push follows a controversial incident where only selected clips were shared publicly.

Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda addressed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, highlighting that live telecasts are already undertaken in many BJP-ruled states. He further alleged the state-produced TV program is biased towards the government.

Without committing to a live broadcast, Speaker Chaudhary acknowledged the demand for video clips and promised to discuss it in a meeting with party representatives. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs protested and accused the government of withholding comprehensive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025