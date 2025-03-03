Left Menu

Female Suicide Bomber Strikes in Balochistan

A female suicide bomber from a lesser-known faction of the Baloch Liberation Army attacked Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan, killing one member and injuring four others. The attack highlights the regional conflict over resources between ethnic insurgents and the central government.

Updated: 03-03-2025 22:27 IST
In a tragic incident, a female suicide bomber targeted Pakistani paramilitary forces in the restive Balochistan province, killing a Frontier Corps soldier and injuring four others. The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (Azad), a faction of the separatist group, in a statement sent to journalists.

The province of Balochistan is fraught with ethnic insurgencies as groups fight against what they claim is the central government's exploitative policies regarding local gas and mineral resources. These tensions have led to ongoing conflicts, complicating the already dire conditions in a region burdened by poverty.

This assault marks a continuation of the violence that escalated in August when militants attacked various infrastructures, resulting in significant casualties. The use of female militants by separatist factions adds a complex layer to the already volatile security situation in the area.

