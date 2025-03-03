Left Menu

India Rebukes UN's Remarks in Human Rights Council

India criticized UN human rights chief's comments on Kashmir and Manipur, describing them as unfounded. Ambassador Arindam Bagchi emphasized India's democratic values, urging an accurate understanding of the country. India expressed concern over the global update’s sweeping generalizations and called for a better understanding of India's diverse society.

India has sharply criticized comments made by the UN's human rights chief, Volker Turk, regarding the situations in Kashmir and Manipur, labeling them as unfounded and baseless. The statement was part of a global update presented at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, underscored that India remains a vibrant democracy, contradicting the perceptions in the UN report. Bagchi pointed out the discrepancy between ground realities and the observations stated about India.

India's response follows Turk's call for more efforts to tackle violence and displacement in Manipur, highlighting concerns over restrictive laws impacting journalists and human rights defenders. While several global conflicts were mentioned, Pakistan's situation was notably absent from Turk's report.

