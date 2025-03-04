Karnataka Corruption Clash: Siddaramaiah Addresses Contractor Complaints

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attributed the mounting unpaid bills to contractors, highlighting that tenders were issued without necessary budget allocations, leading to work completion without funds.

Rejecting the contractors' claims of bribery demands from state officials, Siddaramaiah emphasized that neither payment nor acceptance of bribes should occur.

With budget discussions looming, Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of assessing the state's financial condition before fulfilling contractor payment demands, which have created a political stir.

(With inputs from agencies.)