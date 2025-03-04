Karnataka Corruption Clash: Siddaramaiah Addresses Contractor Complaints
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blames contractors for rising unpaid bills, citing tenders issued without budgetary support. Rejecting bribery allegations, he stresses neither side should engage in corruption. With upcoming budget discussions, Siddaramaiah focuses on assessing the state's financial situation before settling contractor dues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:13 IST
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attributed the mounting unpaid bills to contractors, highlighting that tenders were issued without necessary budget allocations, leading to work completion without funds.
Rejecting the contractors' claims of bribery demands from state officials, Siddaramaiah emphasized that neither payment nor acceptance of bribes should occur.
With budget discussions looming, Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of assessing the state's financial condition before fulfilling contractor payment demands, which have created a political stir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
