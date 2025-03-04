Istanbul Mayor Arrest Highlights Turkey's Political Tensions

A Turkish court has formally arrested Alaattin Koseler, the mayor of Beykoz district in Istanbul, from the opposition Republican People's Party, over accusations of tender rigging, Anadolu Agency reported. This arrest is a part of a broader crackdown on opposition figures, which critics claim is aimed at suppressing dissent.

The court ordered the incarceration of Koseler and 12 others on charges of bid rigging and participation in a criminal organization, while nine other suspects were released. Last week, allegations of irregularities tied to three concerts organized by the Beykoz Municipality in the previous year prompted the investigation.

This wave of arrests and detentions of opposition mayors and journalists is seen as an effort to weaken rivals of President Tayyip Erdogan, affecting their electoral chances. The government, however, maintains that the judiciary operates independently and dismisses the allegations of silencing the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)