Trump's New Tariffs Ignite Trade Wars with Top U.S. Partners

President Donald Trump's latest move to impose hefty tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China threatens to escalate tensions with these key trading partners.

In a 12:01 a.m. announcement, Trump enacted a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, alongside a doubled tariff on Chinese imports, claiming these nations failed to curb fentanyl flow into the U.S.

Canadian and Mexican leaders swiftly condemned the tariffs, vowing retaliatory responses, while analysts warn this could disrupt the North American economy and spark a broader trade conflict with China.

