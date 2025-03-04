Left Menu

Tragic Tale: College Student Murders Family Over Online Gaming Conflict

In a shocking event in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, a 21-year-old college student, Surjyakant Sethy, murdered his parents and sister over disagreements regarding his online gaming addiction. Using stones, he killed them early morning and later hid near the village until his arrest. The incident also revealed potential mental health issues.

Paradip | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:56 IST
Tragic Tale: College Student Murders Family Over Online Gaming Conflict
In a chilling incident reported from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, a 21-year-old college student brutally murdered his family members using stones and other hard objects. The student, identified as Surjyakant Sethy, allegedly took this drastic step in response to his family opposing his addiction to online games.

The heinous crime took place early on Tuesday morning at Jayabada Sethi Sahi. The victims were Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62), and their daughter Rosalin (25). After committing the murders, Sethy initially hid in the vicinity but was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Jagatsinghpur's Superintendent of Police, Bhawani Sankar Udgata, disclosed that preliminary investigations reveal Sethy's frustration with his family's opposition to his gaming habit. The case also sheds light on his possible mental health issues. Meanwhile, local MLA Amarendra Das mentioned previous family disputes over land, adding another layer to the complex case. Police investigation continues with scientific teams analyzing the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

