Supreme Court to Address Telangana Defections: A Legal Showdown
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Telangana government over alleged delays by the assembly speaker in disqualifying BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress. The court seeks responses from various officials and has scheduled further hearings for March 25. This case challenges the disqualification orders of defecting MLAs.
The Supreme Court has taken significant action by issuing notices to the Telangana government, addressing the alleged delay in disqualifying BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the Congress. The court's decision was announced on Tuesday.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine Gerorge Masih has set the next hearing for March 25. They have also requested responses from the state government, the assembly speaker's office, the Telangana legislative assembly secretary, the Election Commission of India, and the defected legislators.
One petition specifically contests the Telangana High Court's November 2024 ruling concerning three MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress. Meanwhile, another plea targets the disqualification of seven additional legislators.
