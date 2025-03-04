Russia Explores New Horizons for Migrant Workforce

Russia aims to diversify its migrant labor sources beyond the traditional ex-Soviet states, with plans to include Asian nations like Myanmar. This shift comes in response to a record low unemployment rate of 2.3% and widespread labor shortages. President Vladimir Putin has highlighted these shortages, while companies like Severstal oppose regional bans on migrant workers in construction.

Historically, Russia has relied on citizens from former Soviet republics for its migrant workforce. However, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has called for a broader perspective, suggesting that Russia consider new countries that export labor. Russia has initiated talks with Myanmar, with 6 million out of its 55 million population working overseas. Putin is meeting Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, in Moscow.

Military recruitment efforts have reduced civilian labor, and many Russians emigrated after the Ukraine conflict's escalation in 2022. Central Asian workers report increased hostility following a jihadist attack near Moscow in March 2024, which killed 145. Reshetnikov underscores the necessity of rational, open migration policies to ensure market readiness and labor supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)