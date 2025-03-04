Left Menu

Russia Explores New Horizons for Migrant Workforce

Russia is seeking to broaden its migrant workforce by engaging countries beyond the ex-Soviet bloc, targeting Asian nations such as Myanmar. With a low unemployment rate and labor shortages, officials emphasize the need for new labor sources while facing pushback on migrant regulations domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:25 IST
Russia Explores New Horizons for Migrant Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia aims to diversify its migrant labor sources beyond the traditional ex-Soviet states, with plans to include Asian nations like Myanmar. This shift comes in response to a record low unemployment rate of 2.3% and widespread labor shortages. President Vladimir Putin has highlighted these shortages, while companies like Severstal oppose regional bans on migrant workers in construction.

Historically, Russia has relied on citizens from former Soviet republics for its migrant workforce. However, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has called for a broader perspective, suggesting that Russia consider new countries that export labor. Russia has initiated talks with Myanmar, with 6 million out of its 55 million population working overseas. Putin is meeting Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, in Moscow.

Military recruitment efforts have reduced civilian labor, and many Russians emigrated after the Ukraine conflict's escalation in 2022. Central Asian workers report increased hostility following a jihadist attack near Moscow in March 2024, which killed 145. Reshetnikov underscores the necessity of rational, open migration policies to ensure market readiness and labor supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025