Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Israel Awaits Hostage Release

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday that Israel is prepared to move forward with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, contingent upon Hamas's willingness to release additional Israeli hostages. The statement comes as tensions remain high, with the initial truce having expired.

Since January 19, fighting in Gaza has been paused through a truce facilitated by support from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. However, differences between Israel and Hamas persist on broader topics, including postwar governance of Gaza. U.S. President Donald Trump's special Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit the region to discuss options for extending the ceasefire.

Saar refuted claims that Israel violated the ceasefire by not advancing to the next stage of negotiations, attributing delays to Hamas's seizure of aid supplies meant for Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel supports extending the ceasefire through holidays like Ramadan and Passover, emphasizing the need for the unconditional release of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)