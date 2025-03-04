Arrest of 19-Year-Old Sparks Nationwide Terrorism Investigation

The arrest of Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old suspected terrorist, has triggered a comprehensive investigation by multiple central intelligence agencies. Rehman, detained near Faridabad by a joint team, is believed to have been planning an attack in Ayodhya, involving explosives allegedly provided by sleeper cells.

He was charged and remanded to 10 days' police custody after a court appearance. During interrogation, Rehman claimed ignorance about the origins of his weaponry but hinted at possible links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Authorities say more arrests could follow as they attempt to dismantle the sleeper cells involved.

The investigation has seen collaboration between central agencies and local forces in Haryana to determine the breadth of the operation. Officials confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, with the potential for significant developments as they map the network supporting Rehman.

