Arrest of 19-Year-Old Sparks Nationwide Terrorism Investigation

Central intelligence agencies are investigating the arrest of Abdul Rehman, a suspected terrorist linked to sleeper cells. Accused of planning an attack in Ayodhya, Rehman was found with hand grenades and alleged connections to the ISI. Authorities are expanding their probe, anticipating further arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:43 IST
Rehman
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old suspected terrorist, has triggered a comprehensive investigation by multiple central intelligence agencies. Rehman, detained near Faridabad by a joint team, is believed to have been planning an attack in Ayodhya, involving explosives allegedly provided by sleeper cells.

He was charged and remanded to 10 days' police custody after a court appearance. During interrogation, Rehman claimed ignorance about the origins of his weaponry but hinted at possible links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Authorities say more arrests could follow as they attempt to dismantle the sleeper cells involved.

The investigation has seen collaboration between central agencies and local forces in Haryana to determine the breadth of the operation. Officials confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, with the potential for significant developments as they map the network supporting Rehman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

