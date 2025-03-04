Left Menu

Crime Spree Ends: Delhi Police Nab Prolific Burglar

A 24-year-old drug addict named Deepak from Delhi was arrested after a month-long crime spree, committing 17 burglaries. Authorities seized gold, a scooter, and phones. Deepak, disowned by his family and funding his drug addiction through theft, was caught following police surveillance. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:31 IST
Crime Spree Ends: Delhi Police Nab Prolific Burglar
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Deepak, a 24-year-old from Janakpuri, after a month-long crime spree involving 17 burglaries. The arrest was made in Dwarka, where a large cache of stolen items, including gold jewellery, a scooter, and mobile phones, was recovered from the suspect.

The criminal activities surfaced when Ahemed, a resident of Chanakya Place, reported a burglary at his home. The police investigation, aided by CCTV footage, identified Deepak, a known offender with a history of thefts, as the suspect.

Receiving a tip-off about the suspect's whereabouts, police set a trap in Mahavir Enclave. Upon attempting to flee, Deepak was intercepted and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing to determine his involvement in other crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025