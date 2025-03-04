Crime Spree Ends: Delhi Police Nab Prolific Burglar

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Deepak, a 24-year-old from Janakpuri, after a month-long crime spree involving 17 burglaries. The arrest was made in Dwarka, where a large cache of stolen items, including gold jewellery, a scooter, and mobile phones, was recovered from the suspect.

The criminal activities surfaced when Ahemed, a resident of Chanakya Place, reported a burglary at his home. The police investigation, aided by CCTV footage, identified Deepak, a known offender with a history of thefts, as the suspect.

Receiving a tip-off about the suspect's whereabouts, police set a trap in Mahavir Enclave. Upon attempting to flee, Deepak was intercepted and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing to determine his involvement in other crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)