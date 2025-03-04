Crime Spree Ends: Delhi Police Nab Prolific Burglar
A 24-year-old drug addict named Deepak from Delhi was arrested after a month-long crime spree, committing 17 burglaries. Authorities seized gold, a scooter, and phones. Deepak, disowned by his family and funding his drug addiction through theft, was caught following police surveillance. Further investigation is ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Deepak, a 24-year-old from Janakpuri, after a month-long crime spree involving 17 burglaries. The arrest was made in Dwarka, where a large cache of stolen items, including gold jewellery, a scooter, and mobile phones, was recovered from the suspect.
The criminal activities surfaced when Ahemed, a resident of Chanakya Place, reported a burglary at his home. The police investigation, aided by CCTV footage, identified Deepak, a known offender with a history of thefts, as the suspect.
Receiving a tip-off about the suspect's whereabouts, police set a trap in Mahavir Enclave. Upon attempting to flee, Deepak was intercepted and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing to determine his involvement in other crimes.
