Tensions Rise as Mexico Responds to U.S. Tariffs

On Tuesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican imports. She condemned the move, arguing that it lacks any justifiable basis and promised that her government would respond with equivalent tariffs and other measures.

Trump initiated these tariffs after accusing Mexico of insufficient action against the smuggling of fentanyl and its chemical precursors into the United States, alongside Canada and China. President Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico cooperated with the U.S. on key issues, such as migration control, security enhancements, and anti-drug trafficking operations.

Sheinbaum disclosed that Mexico took considerable steps during a 30-day negotiation period to fight organized crime and fentanyl trafficking. She announced plans to detail Mexico's countermeasures at an upcoming event in Mexico City's Zocalo square. In financial markets, the Mexican peso weakened by about 1% against the dollar following Tuesday's news.

