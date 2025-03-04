Left Menu

Murder Case Unfolds Among Construction Workers in Maharashtra

Authorities have filed murder charges against three construction workers in Kalyan, Maharashtra, following the death of a colleague. The deceased, Sagar Suresh Gothade, was found with multiple stab wounds. The suspects remain at large, with the motive for the crime still unknown and under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, police have lodged a murder case against three construction workers accused of slaying their colleague in Kalyan town, Thane district, Maharashtra. The victim, identified as Sagar Suresh Gothade, was discovered on Monday morning by a villager. He bore multiple stab wounds and was found in a pool of blood.

The four workers, all hailing from Nashik, had been living at a tin-shed in Khadavli village for over two weeks while working on a wall for the Samruddhi Highway project. On the morning of the incident, the homeowner found Gothade's lifeless body in a nearby field.

Authorities have named Vishal, Badri, and Ganesh as the suspects and are currently conducting a search to apprehend them. The motive behind this gruesome act remains unclear, as the investigation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

