Grief and Tension: Aftermath of Congo Blast at Bukavu Rally

A deadly explosion at a rally in Bukavu, eastern DRC, led to the deaths of 12 people. The blast, blamed on both the Congolese government and M23 rebels, occurred during heightened tensions due to control struggles. The community attended a solemn funeral ceremony for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:20 IST
A tragic explosion at a rally in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, claimed the lives of twelve victims. The ceremony on Tuesday, organized by recently appointed rebel authorities, marked the grim occasion.

The city, under M23 rebels' control since February and facing accusations from both sides—a Congolese government and insurgents—over the attack, remains on edge. Witnesses reported a grenade targeted at the leaders' convoy missed, exploding and killing seventeen, including those later succumbing to injuries.

Mourners gathered for a poignant farewell in a city square as calls for peace intensified. Residents urged the government to put an end to the violence that burdens the region's tumultuous history, further complicated by the relentless quest for mineral wealth and identity control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

