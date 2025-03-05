High Stakes and Diplomatic Maneuvers in Europe's Financial Landscape

The Financial Times presents major headlines shaping the international scene, focusing on economic and political shifts. Germany has orchestrated a significant 500 billion euro agreement to transform defense spending, indicating a seismic economic shift aimed at revamping military capabilities and sparking growth within Europe's powerhouse economy.

Meanwhile, Apple is locked in a legal skirmish with the British government, opposing an order for a 'back door' in its secure cloud systems. The tech giant filed a complaint challenging this directive, marking a notable escalation in data privacy and national security discourse.

Additionally, Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, has imposed a 23 million euro penalty on Deutsche Bank for multiple regulatory breaches, while Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks to restore diplomatic relations with the U.S. amid unresolved mineral trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)