Odesa Energy Assault: Unyielding Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure
The Odesa region in Ukraine faced its fourth energy infrastructure attack in two weeks by Russian forces, according to energy firm DTEK. This intensifying assault on crucial facilities in southern Ukraine highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the region amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a continued assault on Ukrainian infrastructure, Russian forces targeted an energy facility in the Odesa region on Tuesday evening, reported the energy company DTEK.
This marks the fourth time regional energy infrastructure has been attacked in a mere two weeks, the company noted in a statement released via the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.
The persistent aggression underscores the escalating tensions and challenges in maintaining energy stability in southern Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Murder in Agra: Husband Flees After Fatal Attack
Drone Attack Shakes Dolynska: Civilians Injured and Displaced
Ambush Escalates Tensions: Fatal Attack in Pakistan's Kurram District
Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Terror Attacks
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development