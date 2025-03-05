Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 23 Kg Heroin Seized in Amritsar

Police in Punjab's Amritsar have seized 23 kg of heroin linked to a smuggling network operated by a US-based individual. The consignment was retrieved by Sahilpreet Singh, and authorities are actively working on the investigation to arrest those involved and uncover further connections in the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:40 IST
Major Drug Bust: 23 Kg Heroin Seized in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive strike against drug smuggling, authorities in Amritsar, Punjab, have confiscated 23 kilograms of heroin believed to be tied to a trans-border smuggling network directed by a US-based individual.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed via social media that the smuggling operation had links to Jasmit Singh, also known as Lucky. The consignment was found in Devi Daspura village, Jandiala.

Punjab Police's comprehensive efforts, led by multiple teams, focus on capturing Sahilpreet Singh, who had reportedly collected the drugs. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations aim to unravel deeper connections within this trafficking ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025