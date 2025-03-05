Major Drug Bust: 23 Kg Heroin Seized in Amritsar
Police in Punjab's Amritsar have seized 23 kg of heroin linked to a smuggling network operated by a US-based individual. The consignment was retrieved by Sahilpreet Singh, and authorities are actively working on the investigation to arrest those involved and uncover further connections in the network.
In a decisive strike against drug smuggling, authorities in Amritsar, Punjab, have confiscated 23 kilograms of heroin believed to be tied to a trans-border smuggling network directed by a US-based individual.
The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed via social media that the smuggling operation had links to Jasmit Singh, also known as Lucky. The consignment was found in Devi Daspura village, Jandiala.
Punjab Police's comprehensive efforts, led by multiple teams, focus on capturing Sahilpreet Singh, who had reportedly collected the drugs. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations aim to unravel deeper connections within this trafficking ring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
