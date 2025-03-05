Major Drug Bust: 23 Kg Heroin Seized in Amritsar

In a decisive strike against drug smuggling, authorities in Amritsar, Punjab, have confiscated 23 kilograms of heroin believed to be tied to a trans-border smuggling network directed by a US-based individual.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed via social media that the smuggling operation had links to Jasmit Singh, also known as Lucky. The consignment was found in Devi Daspura village, Jandiala.

Punjab Police's comprehensive efforts, led by multiple teams, focus on capturing Sahilpreet Singh, who had reportedly collected the drugs. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations aim to unravel deeper connections within this trafficking ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)