Controversy Surrounds Transfer of Karnataka IPS Officer Amid Allegations

IPS officer Roopa D was transferred from Karnataka's Internal Security Division following allegations by colleague Vartika Katiyar of file 'planting'. Roopa denies claims, considering them baseless, and is now assigned to the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board. Katiyar, also transferred, accused Roopa of creating controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:38 IST
In a surprising administrative shuffle, Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D has been transferred from her role in the Internal Security Division amid serious allegations. The accusations, leveled by her colleague Vartika Katiyar, claim that Roopa orchestrated the 'planting' of files in her office.

The official notification on Wednesday declared that Roopa, a 2000 batch IPS officer, will now serve as Managing Director for the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board in Bengaluru, succeeding Chandrashekar N. This reshuffling follows a written complaint by Katiyar, who alleged misconduct on the part of Roopa and two junior officers.

Responding staunchly to these claims, Roopa classified the allegations as entirely false and lacking validity. She emphasized her authority in accessing and managing files within the department and accused Katiyar of fabricating a narrative to provoke controversy.

