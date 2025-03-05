Twin Suicide Bombings Shake Pakistani City: Day of Mourning Observed
A twin suicide bombing in Bannu, Pakistan, killed 18 people, including soldiers, prompting a day of mourning. Linked to the Pakistani Taliban, the attack injured 42 people. Funerals were held for the victims, with militants and soldiers among the deceased in a spate of recent violence in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A city in northwestern Pakistan is in mourning following a devastating attack that claimed 18 lives, including those of five soldiers, in a twin suicide bombing. On Tuesday evening, a militant group aligned with the Pakistani Taliban targeted a military base in Bannu, leaving 42 injured, some critically.
The assault began when two suicide bombers detonated explosive-laden vehicles against the perimeter wall of the base, breaching its defenses. This was a time when many locals were engaged in breaking their Ramadan fast or attending prayers at a nearby mosque, an area severely damaged by the powerful blasts.
In the aftermath, security forces embarked on a clearing operation while the community observed a day of mourning. Funerals were held at a local sports complex, with educational institutions closed and shops shuttered out of respect for the victims.
