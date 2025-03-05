Left Menu

Twin Suicide Bombings Shake Pakistani City: Day of Mourning Observed

A twin suicide bombing in Bannu, Pakistan, killed 18 people, including soldiers, prompting a day of mourning. Linked to the Pakistani Taliban, the attack injured 42 people. Funerals were held for the victims, with militants and soldiers among the deceased in a spate of recent violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:45 IST
Twin Suicide Bombings Shake Pakistani City: Day of Mourning Observed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A city in northwestern Pakistan is in mourning following a devastating attack that claimed 18 lives, including those of five soldiers, in a twin suicide bombing. On Tuesday evening, a militant group aligned with the Pakistani Taliban targeted a military base in Bannu, leaving 42 injured, some critically.

The assault began when two suicide bombers detonated explosive-laden vehicles against the perimeter wall of the base, breaching its defenses. This was a time when many locals were engaged in breaking their Ramadan fast or attending prayers at a nearby mosque, an area severely damaged by the powerful blasts.

In the aftermath, security forces embarked on a clearing operation while the community observed a day of mourning. Funerals were held at a local sports complex, with educational institutions closed and shops shuttered out of respect for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025