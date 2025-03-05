Eyal Zamir Takes Command Amid Ceasefire Tensions

In a significant move, Eyal Zamir has been appointed as the new commander of Israel's military, sworn in amidst growing tensions over the precarious ceasefire in Gaza. Zamir, a former Major General, stepped into the role as General Herzi Halevi resigned following Israel's heavily criticized response to the October 7 attack.

The ceasefire brokered through diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States has temporarily halted hostilities, facilitating some exchanges of hostages and prisoners. However, Israeli officials have warned of potential military action if an agreement for the remaining 59 hostages is not reached, straining the current calm.

As international bodies continue to allege war crimes on both sides, calls for a state commission of inquiry have intensified. Zamir's leadership will be tested as he navigates these challenges, while Israel strives to extend the truce and reach a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)