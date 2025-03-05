Left Menu

Eyal Zamir Takes Command Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Eyal Zamir has been appointed as the new commander of Israel's military amid ongoing tensions over a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. He replaces Herzi Halevi, who resigned following criticism over Israel's response to an October attack. Accusations of war crimes and calls for inquiry persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:00 IST
Eyal Zamir Takes Command Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Eyal Zamir

In a significant move, Eyal Zamir has been appointed as the new commander of Israel's military, sworn in amidst growing tensions over the precarious ceasefire in Gaza. Zamir, a former Major General, stepped into the role as General Herzi Halevi resigned following Israel's heavily criticized response to the October 7 attack.

The ceasefire brokered through diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States has temporarily halted hostilities, facilitating some exchanges of hostages and prisoners. However, Israeli officials have warned of potential military action if an agreement for the remaining 59 hostages is not reached, straining the current calm.

As international bodies continue to allege war crimes on both sides, calls for a state commission of inquiry have intensified. Zamir's leadership will be tested as he navigates these challenges, while Israel strives to extend the truce and reach a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025