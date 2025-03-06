Delhi Police deports 2 Bangladeshi nationals overstaying illegally

The Delhi Police has deported two Bangladeshi nationals for overstaying illegally after the expiry of their visas in West Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The two Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Sajal Mia and Md Ali. They were residing in the Punjabi Bagh area, he said.

''They were apprehended after a tip-off was received by the Madipur police post under the Punjabi Bagh police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Vichitra Veer said.

''Both were apprehended subsequently. Following the due procedure, one was deported while the other was sent to a detention centre,'' he added.

