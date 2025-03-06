Left Menu

Spain prosecutor requests re-trial of ex-soccer boss Rubiales over Hermoso kiss

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for a re-trial after the High Court sentence convicting the former head of the country's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, for kissing national team player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for a re-trial after the High Court sentence convicting the former head of the country's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, for kissing national team player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Last month, the court found Rubiales guilty of sexual assault and fined him over 10,000 euros ($10,798) in a case that sparked a nationwide furore.

The ruling also acquitted him and three co-defendants of a charge of coercion. The prosecution had sought 2-1/2 years' prison for the former soccer federation chief. In the appeal seen by Reuters, prosecutor Marta Durantez requested the trial be repeated, arguing that evidence and many of her questions were not admitted.

Durantez said that the fine and the additional 3,000 euros in compensation awarded to Hermoso were very low. Rubiales and Hermoso have said they will appeal the ruling.

The kiss at the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney provoked a heated debate in Spain about sexism in women's football and wider Spanish society, prompting a movement similar to the "Me Too" campaign on social media. The ensuing scandal overshadowed Spain's victory in the tournament.

($1 = 0.9261 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

