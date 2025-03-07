Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Plea Against Dheeraj Wadhawan's Bail in Bank Loan Scam

The Supreme Court will review the CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court's bail approval for ex-DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, involved in a major bank loan scam. Wadhawan was accused of large-scale financial misappropriation, but he was granted bail on medical grounds.

Updated: 07-03-2025 16:13 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan. The case pertains to a multi-crore bank loan scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has issued a notice to Wadhawan to respond to the plea. Wadhawan was granted bail on September 9, 2024, on medical grounds by the high court as he was considered a 'sick person.'

The CBI, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, claims that Wadhawan does not suffer from serious medical conditions and has been heavily involved in the misappropriation of funds. The bench expects a response from Wadhawan in the week of April 28. The Wadhawan brothers are accused of defrauding a consortium of 17 banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

