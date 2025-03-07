Left Menu

Dhaba Owner Nabbed for Serving Illicit Alcohol in West Delhi

A 38-year-old dhaba owner, Manik Chandra Mehto, was arrested in west Delhi for illegally serving alcohol. Police conducted a raid in Moti Nagar after a tip-off led them to a substantial amount of illicit liquor at the dhaba. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:28 IST
Dhaba Owner Nabbed for Serving Illicit Alcohol in West Delhi
Dhaba
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities in west Delhi, the local police have apprehended a 38-year-old dhaba owner on charges of unlawfully serving alcohol. The dhaba was located near Moti Nagar, a bustling area known for its eateries.

The accused, identified as Manik Chandra Mehto, was discovered to have a substantial quantity of illicit liquor in his possession, which was being offered to patrons illegally. This raised alarms as authorities continue to intensify their efforts against unlicensed distribution of alcohol in the city.

According to the police, a constable on regular patrolling duty in the Moti Nagar Market received a tip-off about the illegal activities occurring at the dhaba. This information prompted a swift raid on the establishment, leading to the capture and criminal charging of the owner. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to unravel further details surrounding the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025