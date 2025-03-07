Dhaba Owner Nabbed for Serving Illicit Alcohol in West Delhi

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities in west Delhi, the local police have apprehended a 38-year-old dhaba owner on charges of unlawfully serving alcohol. The dhaba was located near Moti Nagar, a bustling area known for its eateries.

The accused, identified as Manik Chandra Mehto, was discovered to have a substantial quantity of illicit liquor in his possession, which was being offered to patrons illegally. This raised alarms as authorities continue to intensify their efforts against unlicensed distribution of alcohol in the city.

According to the police, a constable on regular patrolling duty in the Moti Nagar Market received a tip-off about the illegal activities occurring at the dhaba. This information prompted a swift raid on the establishment, leading to the capture and criminal charging of the owner. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to unravel further details surrounding the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)