Tragic Altercation: Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Clash with Bus Employees in Kerala

In a tragic turn of events, an autorickshaw driver identified as Abdul Latheef collapsed and died following an altercation with employees of a private bus in Kerala's north district, police confirmed on Friday.

Sources say the clash started when Latheef picked up passengers at the Vadakkemanna bus stop before a bus arrived. Angered by this, the bus staff reportedly pursued his rickshaw, intercepted him, and assaulted him.

Despite his injuries, Latheef managed to drive himself to the hospital but collapsed upon reaching. He was pronounced dead at Malappuram Taluk Government Hospital. Authorities have taken three individuals into custody and are preparing to file a case, with the postmortem examination pending.

