Tragic Altercation: Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Clash with Bus Employees in Kerala
Abdul Latheef, an autorickshaw driver from Manoor, died after a confrontation with private bus employees in Kerala. The incident occurred when he picked up passengers ahead of a bus, leading to an attack. Three employees were detained. The cause of death awaits a postmortem.
In a tragic turn of events, an autorickshaw driver identified as Abdul Latheef collapsed and died following an altercation with employees of a private bus in Kerala's north district, police confirmed on Friday.
Sources say the clash started when Latheef picked up passengers at the Vadakkemanna bus stop before a bus arrived. Angered by this, the bus staff reportedly pursued his rickshaw, intercepted him, and assaulted him.
Despite his injuries, Latheef managed to drive himself to the hospital but collapsed upon reaching. He was pronounced dead at Malappuram Taluk Government Hospital. Authorities have taken three individuals into custody and are preparing to file a case, with the postmortem examination pending.
