Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Tiruvalluvar District

A collision between a state government bus and tipper lorry in Tiruttani claimed four lives and injured 28. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced compensations for the victims. The tipper's driver fled, and police investigations continue. The injured receive treatment at a local hospital.

In a tragic accident in Tiruvalluvar district, a state government bus collided with a tipper lorry, resulting in the deaths of four passengers and injuries to 28 others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced financial aid to the victims' families, including Rs 3 lakh for each deceased's family.

The driver of the tipper truck fled the scene, prompting ongoing police investigations as the injured are treated in a local hospital.

