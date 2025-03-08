Fritz Jean Takes Charge Amidst Haiti's Tumultuous Transition
Fritz Alphonse Jean, a renowned Haitian economist, assumed the presidency of Haiti's transitional council, facing a country in turmoil due to armed gangs. Jean's leadership aims for unity and increased security with a revised budget, as international support and internal displacement challenges loom.
In a significant political shift, Haitian economist and former central bank leader Fritz Alphonse Jean has been appointed as the new president of Haiti's rotational council amid the country's ongoing battle with rampant gang violence.
Jean succeeded architect Leslie Voltaire during a harmonious ceremony at the Villa d'Accueil, which now functions as the interim government headquarters. This marked a stark contrast to October's contentious transition when a corruption scandal nearly stalled the process. In his inaugural speech, Jean emphasized the urgency of national unity in combating violence, outlining plans to bolster security forces with 3,000 recruits, against a backdrop of financial constraints and U.N. involvement.
Despite a partial deployment of an international force led by Kenyan troops, gang influence remains deeply entrenched, exacerbating displacement issues. The U.N. has suggested a hybrid peacekeeping model, contingent on neutralizing gang power, as Haiti approaches much-anticipated elections by February 2026. Meanwhile, allegations of corruption and political infighting continue to shadow the transitional council's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
