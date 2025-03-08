Manipur's Arms Surrender Yields Big Results

A major crackdown in Manipur has led to the recovery of 114 weapons, IEDs, grenades, and ammunition, following the termination of a two-week amnesty period for voluntarily surrendering stolen and illegal arms. According to an official statement released on Saturday, these operations were triggered after the expiration of the extended deadline.

Anchored by intelligence reports, the Army kicked off operations in multiple districts, including Bishnupur, Senapati, Chandel, and Imphal. The recovery efforts are a critical measure to curb violence and restore peace in the strife-torn state. Meanwhile, the government disclosed that more than 1,000 arms had been surrendered voluntarily by local populations during the stipulated time.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had initiated the arms surrender program, emphasized its significance as the final opportunity for residents to aid in fostering peace and communal integrity. The administration had assured that there would be no punitive repercussions for those who surrendered their weapons within the deadline.

