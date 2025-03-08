Kerala Court Grants Bail: A Mother's Love Triumphs Over Injuries

The Kerala High Court has extended a lifeline to a young man accused of attacking his mother by granting him bail, despite the serious nature of the crime. The court's decision comes after the mother expressed her inability to see her son remain jailed, underlining her relentless love.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan characterized the situation as both 'astonishing and disturbing,' pointing to the alarming behavioral tendencies observed in some of the country's youth. The decision reflects the complexities of the case, balancing legal repercussions against familial bonds.

The court stipulated several bail conditions, including a bond of Rs 50,000 and regular check-ins with law enforcement, signifying an effort to reintegrate the individual into society while addressing public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)