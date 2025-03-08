Tragic Incident: Youth Dies After Ingesting MDMA Pockets
A 28-year-old man named Shanid from Mykavu died after swallowing MDMA packets upon seeing the police in Kozhikode. Despite efforts by medical staff, he passed away during treatment. Authorities have registered a case under the NDPS Act, and a postmortem will determine the exact cause of death.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode as a 28-year-old local youth named Shanid died after ingesting synthetic drug MDMA. The incident occurred after Shanid attempted to evade the police by swallowing two pockets of the drug while trying to flee the scene.
Following his apprehension, Shanid was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Medical staff conducted an endoscopy revealing two packets of MDMA in his stomach. Despite extensive medical intervention, Shanid succumbed to complications around 11:20 am on Saturday.
The police have registered a case against Shanid under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Shanid had prior drug-related charges in the district, officials noted. A postmortem examination is pending to confirm the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
