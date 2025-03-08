Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Youth Dies After Ingesting MDMA Pockets

A 28-year-old man named Shanid from Mykavu died after swallowing MDMA packets upon seeing the police in Kozhikode. Despite efforts by medical staff, he passed away during treatment. Authorities have registered a case under the NDPS Act, and a postmortem will determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:16 IST
Tragic Incident: Youth Dies After Ingesting MDMA Pockets
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode as a 28-year-old local youth named Shanid died after ingesting synthetic drug MDMA. The incident occurred after Shanid attempted to evade the police by swallowing two pockets of the drug while trying to flee the scene.

Following his apprehension, Shanid was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Medical staff conducted an endoscopy revealing two packets of MDMA in his stomach. Despite extensive medical intervention, Shanid succumbed to complications around 11:20 am on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against Shanid under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Shanid had prior drug-related charges in the district, officials noted. A postmortem examination is pending to confirm the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025