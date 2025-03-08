Controversial Release: South Korean President Yoon's Legal Saga
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left detention after the court invalidated his arrest warrant. Despite being suspended and facing insurrection charges, his impeachment trial continues. Supporters and opponents rallied in Seoul, while the decision on his political future remains pending in the Constitutional Court.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from a Seoul detention center on Saturday. This follows a court decision to annul the arrest warrant issued against him, refraining from extending his time behind bars.
Despite his release, Yoon remains suspended from his presidential duties and is grappling with insurrection charges related to a brief martial law declaration on December 3. This legal battle is separate from his impeachment proceedings, where the Constitutional Court must soon decide on Yoon's future as head of state.
The Seoul Central District Court cited concerns over the timing of Yoon's indictment and possible irregularities in the investigation. While supporters came out in large numbers to welcome Yoon's release, opponents also staged demonstrations, reflecting the nation's divided sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
