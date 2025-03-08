Left Menu

Syrian Tragedy: Alawite Civilians Targeted Amid Crackdown

Syrian security forces killed over 340 civilians, mainly Alawites, in a government crackdown, according to Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. State media acknowledged incidents, attributing them to 'individual violations' during operations against militants associated with the ousted Assad regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:43 IST
Syrian Tragedy: Alawite Civilians Targeted Amid Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian security forces, alongside affiliated gunmen, have reportedly killed more than 340 civilians—mostly from the Alawite minority—over a span of two days. This information comes from Rami Abdulrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who spoke to Reuters on Saturday.

State media on Thursday quoted an interior ministry source, which acknowledged 'individual violations' during a government crackdown on militants linked to the ousted Assad regime. The ministry stated it is working to address these incidents.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports, highlighting the ongoing challenges in obtaining confirmed information from the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025