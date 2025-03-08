Syrian Tragedy: Alawite Civilians Targeted Amid Crackdown

Syrian security forces, alongside affiliated gunmen, have reportedly killed more than 340 civilians—mostly from the Alawite minority—over a span of two days. This information comes from Rami Abdulrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who spoke to Reuters on Saturday.

State media on Thursday quoted an interior ministry source, which acknowledged 'individual violations' during a government crackdown on militants linked to the ousted Assad regime. The ministry stated it is working to address these incidents.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports, highlighting the ongoing challenges in obtaining confirmed information from the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)