Syrian Tragedy: Alawite Civilians Targeted Amid Crackdown
Syrian security forces killed over 340 civilians, mainly Alawites, in a government crackdown, according to Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. State media acknowledged incidents, attributing them to 'individual violations' during operations against militants associated with the ousted Assad regime.
Syrian security forces, alongside affiliated gunmen, have reportedly killed more than 340 civilians—mostly from the Alawite minority—over a span of two days. This information comes from Rami Abdulrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, who spoke to Reuters on Saturday.
State media on Thursday quoted an interior ministry source, which acknowledged 'individual violations' during a government crackdown on militants linked to the ousted Assad regime. The ministry stated it is working to address these incidents.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports, highlighting the ongoing challenges in obtaining confirmed information from the conflict-ridden region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
