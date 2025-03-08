Left Menu

Coal Mine Tragedy: NTPC Official Gunned Down, Investigation Underway

An NTPC official, Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by gunmen in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Police detained six for interrogation. A special team is probing the case. BJP leader Babulal Marandi criticized the government, alleging increased crime under the current regime and coal thefts fueling systemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:57 IST
Coal Mine Tragedy: NTPC Official Gunned Down, Investigation Underway
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Hazaribagh's coal mining region as NTPC deputy general manager Kumar Gaurav was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Saturday morning, sparking immediate police action.

The 42-year-old was en route to the Keredari coal mines project when he was ambushed close to Fatah More, with authorities detaining six individuals for investigation. A special investigation team, led by Barkagaon's Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has been established to expedite the inquiry, as the search continues for the culprits.

Political outrage ensued with BJP President Babulal Marandi severely condemning the murder while accusing governmental laxity. Marandi noted this incident followed another attack in Ranchi, emphasizing an alleged rise in crime and pervasive coal thefts under the current administration. He urged the state's DGP to enhance safety measures for all associated with coal mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025