Coal Mine Tragedy: NTPC Official Gunned Down, Investigation Underway

Tragedy struck Hazaribagh's coal mining region as NTPC deputy general manager Kumar Gaurav was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Saturday morning, sparking immediate police action.

The 42-year-old was en route to the Keredari coal mines project when he was ambushed close to Fatah More, with authorities detaining six individuals for investigation. A special investigation team, led by Barkagaon's Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has been established to expedite the inquiry, as the search continues for the culprits.

Political outrage ensued with BJP President Babulal Marandi severely condemning the murder while accusing governmental laxity. Marandi noted this incident followed another attack in Ranchi, emphasizing an alleged rise in crime and pervasive coal thefts under the current administration. He urged the state's DGP to enhance safety measures for all associated with coal mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)