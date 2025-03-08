International Cooperation for Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese the potential for Australia to join a coalition supporting Ukraine. Starmer also anticipated attending a Chiefs of Defence meeting in Paris to address the ongoing crisis.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The discussion centered on Australia's potential involvement in a 'Coalition of the Willing' to support Ukraine amid its crisis.
The conversation reflects increasing international efforts to address the situation in Ukraine. This comes as nations explore collaborative strategies to bolster support for the Eastern European nation in the face of its ongoing challenges.
Additionally, UK officials confirmed Prime Minister Starmer's plans to attend an upcoming Chiefs of Defence meeting in Paris, where further deliberations on the crisis will take place among key military leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Food Crisis in Lao PDR: Causes, Impact, and Strategies for Sustainable Solutions
Kerala's Waste Management Crisis: Urgent Call for Action
Supreme Court Urged to Act on Tribal Health Crisis
Housing Crisis Clouds Spain's Economic Boom
Campus Crisis: Demands Escalate for Inquiry in KIIT Controversy