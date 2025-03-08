Left Menu

International Cooperation for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese the potential for Australia to join a coalition supporting Ukraine. Starmer also anticipated attending a Chiefs of Defence meeting in Paris to address the ongoing crisis.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The discussion centered on Australia's potential involvement in a 'Coalition of the Willing' to support Ukraine amid its crisis.

The conversation reflects increasing international efforts to address the situation in Ukraine. This comes as nations explore collaborative strategies to bolster support for the Eastern European nation in the face of its ongoing challenges.

Additionally, UK officials confirmed Prime Minister Starmer's plans to attend an upcoming Chiefs of Defence meeting in Paris, where further deliberations on the crisis will take place among key military leaders.

